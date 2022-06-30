New Tennessee laws set to benefit first responders, and protect K-9 officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 1, new laws in categories like education, criminal sentencing and others will become law in Tennessee. Some will benefit first responders.

Senator Paul Bailey sponsored SB1569 which would expand what was covered under workers compensation for firefighters. The current law covered occupational cancers; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, colon cancer, skin cancer, and multiple myeloma. The new law expands that list to include leukemia and testicular cancer.

“Firefighters experience cancer at much higher rates than the general public. The brave men and women who keep our communities safe deserve everything we can do to help them, especially with insurance coverage for conditions suffered on the job,” Bailey said. “This law builds upon the Barry Brady Act passed in 2019 to expand much-needed coverage and help more firefighters.”

Senator Mike Bell sponsored HB1646, known as Joker’s Law, which would increase the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in Tennessee.

K-9 Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, was shot while responding to a vehicle burglary in Sept. He was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he stayed in the ICU for nine days. He was able to walk out of the animal hospital but faced a long road to recovery, according to hospital staff.

Joker’s law would increase the penalty to a Class B Felony for anyone who kills a police, fire, search and rescue dog, or a service animal or police horse.

“Anyone between the ages of 14 and 17 who kills or causes serious injury to one of those animals could also be tried as an adult. Previously, killing a law enforcement service animal was a minimum Class E felony,” Deputy Press Secretary Zachary Clark said.

