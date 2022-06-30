Pedestrian bridge opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new way to get around in Pigeon Forge has city leaders excited for new ways to connect people to their destination.

The first privately funded pedestrian bridge in Pigeon Forge was opened Thursday. The 200 foot bridge was gifted to the city by the owners of the Holiday Inn and Suites.

It connects The Parkway across the Little Pigeon River and to The LeConte Center and the city’s greenway.

So for guests looking to stay on the Parkway, they can walk to many of their destinations.

“For the guests that stay with us yes, but we also see it as more as a connector for the city in general and a way to make it a better experience for everyone who comes to Pigeon Forge,” Mahavir Patel, Holiday Inn & Suites.

The city hopes this will inspire more businesses to look for ways to connect visitors with major destinations across the Pigeon River.

“This is a very big day for the City of Pigeon Forge. This has been a work in progress, these guys have been great to work with,” said Earlene Teaster, Pigeon Forge City Manager. “When Mayor Wear talks about connectivity, we really hope to see more of these bridges up and down our river here.”

Pigeon Forge City leaders and owners of the Holiday Inn & Suites open the first privately funded pedestrian bridge in Pigeon Forge. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

