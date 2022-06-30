Advertisement

Sevierville police investigating ‘apparent homicide’

SPD officers are investigating after finding a body at a Grassy Meadows Lane home.
File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sevierville Police Department are investigating an “apparent homicide” after finding a body at a home on Grassy Meadows Lane Thursday morning.

The incident began at 2:20 a.m., according to a post from the department. Officials said dispatchers received a call from someone in the area who reported hearing a gunshot. Officers then reportedly canvassed the neighborhood, interviewing two people, but found nothing.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received another call from a co-worker of the victim, who said she tried to contact the victim at her home after she did not show up for work, officials said.

“Officers responded and discovered the victim deceased inside the residence,” the post said.

There were also several children and one adult home when the officers arrived, according to SPD officials. None of those people were injured and investigators said they are not considered suspects at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages, officials said, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
TBI Building
What is a Blue Alert?

Latest News

Police badge
40+ law enforcement agencies host job fair
(Source: MGN)
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban
Steamy air and building rain chances.
Steamy pop-up storms, building up to more storms for the weekend
Hatmaker's Bar & Grill | Fountain City
Documents: Police called to Fountain City bar 34 times in 4 months