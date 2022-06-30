Sevierville police investigating ‘apparent homicide’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sevierville Police Department are investigating an “apparent homicide” after finding a body at a home on Grassy Meadows Lane Thursday morning.

The incident began at 2:20 a.m., according to a post from the department. Officials said dispatchers received a call from someone in the area who reported hearing a gunshot. Officers then reportedly canvassed the neighborhood, interviewing two people, but found nothing.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received another call from a co-worker of the victim, who said she tried to contact the victim at her home after she did not show up for work, officials said.

“Officers responded and discovered the victim deceased inside the residence,” the post said.

There were also several children and one adult home when the officers arrived, according to SPD officials. None of those people were injured and investigators said they are not considered suspects at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages, officials said, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

