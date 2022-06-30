Slowly increasing rain chances into the long weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Slightly above average temperatures and “dog days of summer” humidity continue through the next week.

Eventually this weekend, that high humidity will generate a few showers and thunderstorms. These are totally unorganized and can impact your afternoon and be anywhere on the map. So, have rain gear with you the next several afternoons.

Next week we’re back to the 90s - where we likely will stay for a while.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Back near 90 degrees yet again this afternoon, we’re awaiting a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. These have been forming on old boundaries that are invisible to the eye. Point being: there’s a slightly better chance of rain in the valley than in recent days. That said, don’t think we’re all getting rain. You’ll need the sprinkler to avoid a crispy lawn.

See below for the new US Drought Monitor. Most of Scott County is in the lowest level of drought.

Friday should have a few more mid-level clouds. That may hold down the temperature 2 degrees or so. That may not be enough to notice, however, as humidity remains even higher Friday. That will keep the feels like temperature in the mid 90s late afternoon Friday. There’s also slightly better chance of rain. This is reminiscent of about a month ago when we had an east to west rain event.

That means that storm should start on the mountain tops, descend of the foothills, linger in the valley, and fizzle out as they go back up hill onto the Cumberland Plateau. Overall though it’s just a 20% chance of rain.

Drought Monitor, released June 30th (WVLT)

The first half of Saturday looks really nice, albeit more muggy. High temperatures should be from the upper 80s to near 90. After 2 PM rain begins in circling the Tennessee River Valley. These storms could briefly be strong but widespread severe weather is not likely. The coverage is better than in previous days. By late night Saturday about 4 in 10 of our acres have some much-needed rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

To me, Sunday looks like it will have more clouds and at least the *chance* of more heavier rain, even though the overall coverage is similar to Saturday.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.