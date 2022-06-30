Steamy pop-up storms, building up to more storms for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity stick around for awhile, creating some rain and storms at times, and some days a few more than others.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with a stray shower, and a warm low of 71 degrees Knoxville and south, but mid to upper 60s for the northern half of our area.

We’re topping out around 91 degrees today, but dew points in the upper 60s make it feel about 5 degrees warmer. Very isolated rain and storms can develop, especially late afternoon through the evening, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Tonight stays partly cloudy most of the night, with a stray shower. The low will be around 70 degrees, with some morning cloud breaks and patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s high is aimed at 89 degrees, but continuing to feel about 5 degrees warmer thanks to that humidity. We are looking at spotty rain and storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

More scattered rain and storms arrive for 4th of July weekend. We are looking at about a 40% coverage in rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Temperatures remain steamy too, with highs around 90 and feeling hotter.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the on and off rain and storms continue into next week with highs still in the low 90s.

