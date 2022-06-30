Talking UT, SEC and College Athletics with ESPN’s Chris Low

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re a couple weeks out from the annual SEC Football Preseason Kickoff. There’ll be several key topics up for discussion when the coaches and players of all 14 league teams meet with the hundreds of media members who’ll be in attendance in Atlanta, Georgia. ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low stopped by our Channel-8 studio to discuss several of the them with Sports Director Rick Russo.

Rick: So are you tired of NIL yet? It’s only been here a short while, but it seems like it’s been here forever.

Chris: Better get used to it because it’s not going away. In some shape or form it’s here to stay. Rick I think it’s the coaches, administrators, and the schools that figured out how to navigate the waters of NIL, what it is and what it isn’t, it’s like anything. The more you adapt, the more you evolve, probably the better equip they’ll be to sort of thrive in those waters.

Rick: Chris, what about the NCAA’s role in all of this?

Chris: Well, who knows, do they have a role? Right? And I think that’s what everyone’s trying to figure out and the NCAA has come out and said, Listen, it’s not supposed to be used as a recruiting inducement. Well, we all know it is by schools all over the country. There’s that loophole there, Rick, that again, everyone’s sort of trying to test the waters and see is the NCAA going to follow up on their warning, okay, don’t go out and have boosters and collectives, talking to recruit to make them a part of recruiting process. Do they have the kind of teeth to sort of make that hold up? I guess we’re gonna find out well, the NCAA make an example. Somebody that’s out they’re doing it. Do they even have the power to do that right now? I don’t know. But clearly, there are a lot of schools out there that are saying during this loophole, or during this time, the gray area, we’re gonna go out and stockpile as many great players as you can. There seems to

Rick: There seems to be a lot of tension and competition over top prospects and it boiled over between Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M and Nick Saban of Alabama. What do you make of that whole situation?

Chris: Those are two guys who are highly competitive and very intense and know each other well, Jimbo coached under Nick at LSU, that just aren’t ready to give up any turf. It was Jimbo feeling like Saban called him out, saying they bought the whole class and he wasn’t ready to sort of go quietly and I knew Jimbo was gonna go after him. I didn’t know that he’d go as personal after him as he did. I think that surprised a lot of people. But again, I think it’s two coaches that sort of feel like that the NIL is something here something there. And again, I don’t think that’ll be the last time that you should coach us knocking each other about

Rick: How do you feel like Commissioner Greg Sankey, and the SEC has navigated through these NIL waters so far?

Chris: Well I think Greg Sankey made it known going into Destiny’s premium user. There wasn’t going to be more Battle Royales among coaches, which is pretty quiet. Everybody was pretty tight lipped there and Destin, but I don’t I don’t know that Greg Sankey really knows right now. We’re we’re having more than I know that he’s had talks, along with other leaders in college football with Congress, is there a way to structure it better and to give schools more of a model of what goes and what doesn’t go? I don’t know. I think if anything you do right now, Rick, that recruits and athletes feel like it’s going to restrict their ability to earn money is probably going to end up in court. And I think the leaders of college football need to understand that so is there a way to create some type of revenue sharing plan for athletes where they had their own representation? Much like pro football? I don’t know. But I know this the next year or two will be awfully intriguing.

Rick: No question. And bringing it closer to home it seems like Tennessee Chris has been proactive when it comes to the area or the business of college athletics.

Rick: Some changes in the SEC new coaches and new places Billy Napier in Florida, you got Brian Kelly at LSU your thoughts as we head into another season of Southeastern Conference football.

Chris: Well there are some new faces and you know you mentioned two guys that are Napier for Florida and Kelly at Notre Dame Napier was one who was always going to move somewhere. He’s turned down tons of jobs. His name was mentioned the Tennessee job last year, Auburn Ole Miss Mississippi State his name invariably cropped up in every opening the last few years in the SEC he finally waited took for the surprises Kelly that he leaves an established place like Notre Dame and guy who’d been in the hunt for championships there had not been able to get over the hump. But I think he felt like some things he really needed at Notre Dame to get over the hump. They weren’t going to give him so hey LSU which I think is one of the top five jobs and all the college football. They make the call he goes clearly a guy that’s experienced and understands what big time football looks like. The league just continues to get more and more loaded when it comes to big time head football coach.

Rick: Are you as optimistic as Vol nation is for Josh Huepel going into his second season

Chris: There was so much unknown last year there was I don’t think anybody had a feel for what to expect in his team. He was really turbulent time coming out and Pruitt ouster and the NCAA stuff and all the players that left the program. I think Josh more than anything, Rick was able to bring some stability, a confidence, you know, there was a calming influence that he had there on the entire building of football. And you sort of saw that play out the way Tennessee played hard, they played together. They didn’t go quietly, even when they got beat and some really tough games and came back and played well, the next week. I think year two, they’ve done a chance to be better. But the SEC is so hard and it changes so much. That the margin between say nine and 10 wins and five and six wins is so small, it really it really is and I think this is what they’ve got going for them. They’ve got a quarterback in Hendon hooker, who’s experienced who I think was as efficient as anybody quarterback wise across the country last year when you look at sheer numbers, and you got to defense. I think we’ll play more people this year. There’ll be deeper on defense and some of those lulls we saw in the second half and quarters last year. The cost and see there’ll be better able to overcome them. I still look at their schedule and say you know what, somewhere along the way, if Tennessee is going to show real improvement, if they’re on that trajectory that all Tennessee fans want to see more. They got to figure out a way to beat Florida, Georgia, Alabama.

Rick: It seems like Tennessee from top to bottom in a lot of different sports are starting to do very well. What are your thoughts on the job so far that Danny has done over there on campus?

Rick: Are you excited as Vol Nation is about the renovations being made to Neyland Stadium?

Chris: As somebody who remembers Neyland stadium, when I went to school here from 82 to 87, it was never around. There’s never really a real easy stadium to navigate all concourses and so I think yes, I think common getting up to date with some of the things on forces water concourse is better concessions. Just sort of sprucing it up a little bit. And we saw that from the façade a few years ago. Certainly the entrance in a way Neyland Stadium looks so much better once they did that this the next wave of it. So yeah, I think you go around the country and you look at stadiums and the money that’s been spent and kind of see sort of said, you know, what, it’s time for us to sort of get back up to where we want to be Neyland stadium is one of those stadiums across the country. I don’t care where you go, and you talk to any set of fans when they think about Neyland Stadium and the banks, the Tennessee River. It really is one of the Taj Mahal’s of college football. So this is a chance to sort of spend the money and get it up to speed to where people want it to be.

Rick: I know coach Huepel likes spending time inside that stadium with his team, and you had some time to spend recently with the coach himself.

Chris: I had a chance to go there and talk to Josh and he’s actually going to take a vacation. The first one that he’s taken say, of any extended time since he got the job. Josh is the ultimate grinder. He really is. And he’s not a guy that’s on Twitter a lot. He’s not a lot, not a guy who’s out there. Look at me. He’s just, he’s one of those guys who’s comfortable recruiting, watching tape, coaching his ball team spending time with his players. That’s who he is. He’s more comfortable this year. I think because the guys around him are the players, the staff. They know who he is. And what to expect. And I think everybody’s there. inside that building, saw what they were able to accomplish last year, they saw how close they were to being a nine win football team. So there’s their hunger and there’s an expectation I think, to win, whereas last year, Rick, I think there was just we’re hoping to hang around and win a few games I think.

Rick: All right from the grid iron to the diamond and we just saw Ole Miss win the College World Series, a team that Tennessee swept in Oxford this season the abrupt end to the season and historic season for Coach Vitello and the Vols. How tough will that be to come back from?

Chris: The first thing I would say Rick is I think it says how deep how difficult the SEC is if you see a team like Ole Miss get hot and win it. All the SEC schools are involved. People talk about SEC football. I think SEC baseball has been deeper for an even longer period of time in SEC football. It was difficult. I think for all Vol fans to watch how it abruptly ended there. It was such a dominant season by Tony and the guys and in so many great stories on his team. They took on this persona of us against the world were the villains, and a lot was made of that. That maybe there was Kelowna, there in Tennessee didn’t get into the College World Series. But I look at it more as that sort of who these guys were. And it wasn’t sort of a put on NATO that these guys enjoyed sort of that camaraderie and playing together and winning baseball and having fun winning and baseball could be cruel sometimes. Especially in the postseason, you have one bad outing you have one game or two when you don’t hit to the middle your order. I thought they really missed Frank Anderson. The pitching coach. And that last game just his, his steadiness, the way he handled his staff. I thought Notre Dame manage their staff better. And that series from Tennessee did but I don’t think it takes away from what Tony has done and the way he’s built his program into must see baseball. You look at the way that stadium Lindsay Nelson stadium has taken off and the way they’ve been able to capitalize on that. This is not a one and done or two and done totally by tallow, as long as he was here as he’s here, and I think it’ll be here a long time because you look at what they’re going to do to the stadium or as long as he’s here, Tennessee baseball will be a nationally relevant program for as long as he’s out.

