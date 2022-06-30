TDLWD: Tennessee unemployment website taken down due to ‘anomalous activity’
TDLWD representatives also said they hope to have the website back up in time for the July 4 holiday.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development told WVLT News Thursday that the state’s unemployment website, which has been down since Sunday, was taken offline due to “anomalous activity.”
No personal information was accessed, according to TDLWD officials, and no data was removed from the network operations center. “While these are the initial findings of GSI’s investigation, the company continues to evaluate this matter and will notify TDLWD of any new developments,” officials said.
TDLWD representatives also said they hope to have the website back up in time for the July 4 holiday.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.