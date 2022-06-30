TDLWD: Tennessee unemployment website taken down due to ‘anomalous activity’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development told WVLT News Thursday that the state’s unemployment website, which has been down since Sunday, was taken offline due to “anomalous activity.”

“We recently identified anomalous activity on our network, and immediately took the Jobs4TN system offline to halt the activity. With the help of third-party specialists, we are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause and scope of the incident. That investigation is still ongoing, and we are taking steps to help prevent this from happening again. Our current focus is working around the clock to bring Jobs4TN back online. We anticipate that this will occur prior to the July 4th holiday.“

No personal information was accessed, according to TDLWD officials, and no data was removed from the network operations center. “While these are the initial findings of GSI’s investigation, the company continues to evaluate this matter and will notify TDLWD of any new developments,” officials said.

TDLWD representatives also said they hope to have the website back up in time for the July 4 holiday.

