Woman defends husband during his trial for molesting her 11-year-old daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was found guilty of molesting his stepdaughter and sending her texts in order to solicit sexual activity, according to Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott.

Cristobal Jose Vasquez molested his stepdaughter when she was 11-years-old and then two years later, he sent her inappropriate text messages, McDermott said.

The victim told her school counselor who then reported the incident to law enforcement.

During the three-day trial, the victim’s mother gave contradicting testimony and had her testimony thrown out.

“Vasquez admitted sending the text messages to the victim. At trial, the victim’s mother testified in support of Vasquez and stated that she directed him to send the text messages to ‘test’ the victim. This testimony contradicted her previous statement to investigators, and the jury discredited the testimony, finding Vasquez guilty.”

Vasquez was convicted of solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery. He faces a maximum of 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors also planned to notify the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency because Vasquez was deported from the U.S. before, according to McDermott.

A judge revoked the bond for Vasquez and set his sentencing for Aug. 11.

