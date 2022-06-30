Advertisement

Year-long drug investigation leads to Sevier County arrest

A Sevier Co. man was arrested following a year-long investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit, according to the Sevier Co. Sheriff.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after a year-long drug investigation Thursday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

Brandon Scott Clifton was at the center of an investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit. A search warrant for his house, at 224 Stone St., lead to the discovery of 121.4 grams of heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl, along with weapons, cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to Seals.

Seals said Clifton was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule two narcotics and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was being held at the Sevier County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

