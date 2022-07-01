Advertisement

Big-10 conference expected to grow by two teams

USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12.
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.(MGN)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another conference shake-up is in the works, this time spanning the West and East Coasts of the country.

USC and UCLA, two of the Pac-12′s most recognizable programs, are reportedly planning to leave the conference for the Big-10 and the move could come as soon as two years from now.

Sources across some national outlets believe Thursday’s news is mostly a formality and that a press conference could be in the works as soon as Friday.

Like any other conference re-alignment moves, all you have to do is follow the money. On top of that, the Trojans and Bruins are looking for a step up in competition and exposure and they’ll certainly get it with this proposed move.

There’s also no doubt the Big-10 is trying to keep up with what’s happening in the SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference. That’s set to take place in 2025.

We could see Tennessee playing Southern Cal or UCLA in the post-season in the not too distant future. The SEC and Big-10 are tied in with three bowl games. The Citrus, Outback and the Music City Bowl, which featured UT and Purdue this past season.

So when could this USC and UCLA move take place? Well both schools own their rights to the Pac-12′s television contract. That expires ted after the 2023 season, but we should find out more about that in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
Bonnie Keller, who has been a fan for 30 years, was injured after being pushed over at...
Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance

Latest News

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Suspect in Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured
Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man
Fireworks at Dixie Lee
What fireworks are better to shoot off in dry weather conditions?
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man...
Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man