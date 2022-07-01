Big-10 conference expected to grow by two teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another conference shake-up is in the works, this time spanning the West and East Coasts of the country.

USC and UCLA, two of the Pac-12′s most recognizable programs, are reportedly planning to leave the conference for the Big-10 and the move could come as soon as two years from now.

Sources across some national outlets believe Thursday’s news is mostly a formality and that a press conference could be in the works as soon as Friday.

Like any other conference re-alignment moves, all you have to do is follow the money. On top of that, the Trojans and Bruins are looking for a step up in competition and exposure and they’ll certainly get it with this proposed move.

There’s also no doubt the Big-10 is trying to keep up with what’s happening in the SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference. That’s set to take place in 2025.

We could see Tennessee playing Southern Cal or UCLA in the post-season in the not too distant future. The SEC and Big-10 are tied in with three bowl games. The Citrus, Outback and the Music City Bowl, which featured UT and Purdue this past season.

So when could this USC and UCLA move take place? Well both schools own their rights to the Pac-12′s television contract. That expires ted after the 2023 season, but we should find out more about that in the coming days.

