Man arrested for cruelty to animals after horse whipped at Goldrush Stables, police say

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee from Goldrush Stables was arrested Friday after a video on social media showed him whipping a horse, according to officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

Lt. Matthew Pendleton with the PFPD said the video was recorded in May and showed a horse being whipped. The video showed the horse tied to a fence and the man whipping it multiple times.

David Allen Whaley was arrested for cruelty to animals, according to Pendleton.

“The horse was observed and did not appear to have any injuries,” Pendleton said.

The employee has since been fired from Goldrush Stables, according to owner Peggy Wilson.

Goldrush Stables and Stage Lines released a statement on Facebook regarding the video and the employee’s arrest:

Goldrush Stables recently became aware of a video currently circulating and would like to address this situation publicly. The video in question was captured over 2 months prior to being made public. In the span between the date of the incident and this video being published, actionable policies had already been implemented to correct this behavior and prevent it from ever occurring again. The interest and passion of those that have seen the video did inspire visits from investigative agencies, which we welcomed. After learning we had already taken action in regards to the behavior in the video, details spurring the videos release, and conducting interviews, they have deemed our handling of this situation satisfactory with no further action. Goldrush has always worked hard to not only ensure our guests happiness but our horse’s as well. We feel that this this incident was a failure in our mission but has provided further motivation to help ensure our horses remain happy and healthy. We understand the emotionally charged response and appreciate so many people being concerned for the well being of our animals.

WVLT News spoke with Wilson about the incident. Wilson said she saw the video the day after it was taken, approximately two months ago. “I had a fit. I told [the employee] it will never happen again,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she did not want to fire him immediately because the employee is a father of six, including a seven-month-old baby. Ultimately, Wilson said she had to let him go.

“We take care of our horses. We take care of our staff,” Wilson said. She encouraged anyone worried about the care of the horses to visit the stables.

A cruelty to animals charge classifies as a Class A misdemeanor which holds up to an 11-month sentence and 29 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.