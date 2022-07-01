Advertisement

Masterchef Junior winner shares Vegetarian Sliders for 4th of July

Kids in Tennessee or around the world will have the chance to cook along with Logan during the session as he demonstrates three of his original recipes.
At BYJU's Summer Camp Logan be hosting a virtual session on Saturday August 20th at 11:00am ET to share his love of cooking with kids all over the world.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Masterchef Junior winner, Logan Guleff, has prepared a summer slider just in time for the 4th of July holiday, and it is for the vegetarians who may stop by your house.

This slider is just one of three dishes he is planning to demonstrate at a virtual camp where kids can learn from leading experts in the fields of STEM, food, arts, gaming, and more.

The camp is open now through August 30. Guleff will be hosting a virtual session on Saturday, August 20 at 11:00 am ET to share his love of cooking with kids all over the world.

Kids in Tennessee or around the world will have the chance to cook along with Logan during the session as he demo’s three of his original recipes at the BYJU's Summer Camp.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Information to attend the summer is available on the BYJU’S website.

BYJU’S is an interactive, online learning platform that offers education programs on coding, math and music that are designed for students ages 6 to18.

Logan Guleff created a vegetarian summer slider.
Logan Guleff created a vegetarian summer slider.(Logan Guleff)

