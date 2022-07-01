New shops open in Pigeon Forge shopping complex
New shopping and entertainment options have brought to life to a Pigeon Forge shopping area.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge shopping complex has new life with several new shops that have opened.
The Shops at Pigeon Forge are locally owned and operated. For many, it is a dream come true to own a business in Pigeon Forge.
You can shop some of the most unique items at Tobias Uniques, get your glam on at Glamour Girlz or take a walk down memory lane at the all-new Country Legends Museum.
These new shops have given hope for a revival of this shopping complex.
“I think it’s awesome it’s a dream come true for me. Coming from a small town in Kentucky, this is a dream come true. I just love it. I’d been coming here for 30 years and knew eventually one day I wanted to open a shop,” said Rhonda Preece, Glamour Girlz.
The shops at Pigeon Forge are located just off Wears Valley Road. They also include two theaters for some live entertainment.
