New shops open in Pigeon Forge shopping complex

New shopping and entertainment options have brought to life to a Pigeon Forge shopping area.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge shopping complex has new life with several new shops that have opened.

The Shops at Pigeon Forge are locally owned and operated. For many, it is a dream come true to own a business in Pigeon Forge.

You can shop some of the most unique items at Tobias Uniques, get your glam on at Glamour Girlz or take a walk down memory lane at the all-new Country Legends Museum.

At Country Legends Rediscovered Museum you can take a trip down memory lane with a Golden Era...
At Country Legends Rediscovered Museum you can take a trip down memory lane with a Golden Era tour of the legends.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Looking for something different? Check out the pottery and much more at Tobias Uniques.
Looking for something different? Check out the pottery and much more at Tobias Uniques.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

These new shops have given hope for a revival of this shopping complex.

“I think it’s awesome it’s a dream come true for me. Coming from a small town in Kentucky, this is a dream come true. I just love it. I’d been coming here for 30 years and knew eventually one day I wanted to open a shop,” said Rhonda Preece, Glamour Girlz.

The shops at Pigeon Forge are located just off Wears Valley Road. They also include two theaters for some live entertainment.

Want some glamour in your life? Check out Smoky Mountain Glamour Girlz at the Shops in Pigeon...
Want some glamour in your life? Check out Smoky Mountain Glamour Girlz at the Shops in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

