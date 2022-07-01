Sevierville police looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department are looking for a missing teen, according to an announcement from the department.

Nikolas Holden, 17, was last seen in Sevierville on June 26. He is white with brown hair and hazel eyes, and stands at 5-feet 8-inches tall. He reportedly weighs around 145 lbs.

Those with information should call 911 or the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.