Advertisement

Sevierville police looking for missing teen

Nikolas Holden, 17, was last seen in Sevierville on June 26.
Nikolas Holden, 17, was last seen in Sevierville on June 26.
Nikolas Holden, 17, was last seen in Sevierville on June 26.(SPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department are looking for a missing teen, according to an announcement from the department.

Nikolas Holden, 17, was last seen in Sevierville on June 26. He is white with brown hair and hazel eyes, and stands at 5-feet 8-inches tall. He reportedly weighs around 145 lbs.

Those with information should call 911 or the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Keller, who has been a fan for 30 years, was injured after being pushed over at...
Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance
Cristobal Jose Vasquez was accused of molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Woman defends husband during his trial for molesting her 11-year-old daughter
Sevierville police investigating ‘apparent homicide’
Sevierville police arrest and charge boyfriend of Grassy Meadows Lane murder victim
Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Floyd Co. man charged with murder appears in court
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee’s education advisor: Teachers come from ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges’