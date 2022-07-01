Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 77-year-old from Johnson City.

Dale Covington was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue/gray pants. He has a medical condition that might not allow him to return home and may be in a 2014 white Toyota Prius with TN license plate T2599B.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

