Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 77-year-old from Johnson City.

Dale Covington was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue/gray pants. He has a medical condition that might not allow him to return home and may be in a 2014 white Toyota Prius with TN license plate T2599B.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

