From spotty to scattered, a few more storms are developing at times for the Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy days continue on through next week, but the coverage of our area in rain and storms vary day to day, with several days finding the afternoon to evening storm potential.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now mostly clear, with patchy fog. The low is around 70 degrees.

The best sunshine is found through midday today, with spotty late afternoon to evening storms developing today. This leaves us with a 20% coverage of our area at the peak, with some slow-moving heavy rain for a lucky few. We’re topping out around 91 degrees, but it feels about 5 degrees warmer.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. The low will be around 70 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

More scattered rain and storms arrive for 4th of July weekend. We are looking at about a 40% coverage in rain and storms.

Saturday is spotty through midday, then a 40% coverage in the afternoon to early evening, with a high of 90 degrees that feels about 6 degrees hotter.

Sunday tops out around 89 degrees, and again feels 5 degrees warmer. This steamy day comes with scattered rain and storms developing from around midday through the afternoon hours.

Monday, Fourth of July, looks like a brief window of afternoon 40% coverage in rain and storms. That means isolated rain and storms are developing midday, and again in the evening if you’re going to an Independence Day celebration.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the on and off rain and storms continue throughout next week, with highs still in the low 90s most of the week.

