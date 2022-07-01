Sun before storms all three days this holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of the next few days will be sun-filled. Still, there are decent rain threats each afternoon of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Still there are differences within each, so keep reading!

Next week small rain chances stick around with the lower 90s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Ultra-slow-moving storms are dribbling through East Tennessee. It’s very hot, and very humid. Those two together are causing tall thunderstorms to form. These should actually ‘peak’ in the Valley floor around 8:00 p.m.

Tonight we’re very warm and very muggy, with some spotty haze Saturday morning.

Let’s get this out of the way: yes, there is a good chance of rain later Saturday afternoon. Still, there’s abundant sunshine. After 2:00 p.m. very spotty showers get going. The best chances of rain, though, are 5:00-7:00 p.m. This is NOT a washed-out day. Cannot stress that enough. High temps mid-afternoon are in the 90s for the Valley, upper 80s elsewhere.

LOOKING AHEAD

To me, Sunday looks like it will have more clouds and at least the *chance* of more heavier rain, even though the overall coverage is similar to Saturday. Many stay dry while others could pick up half an inch of rain.

Rain is back for others on Monday. That’s the 4th of July, also called Independence Day. The rain is trending towards the middle of the afternoon - to be blunt, it’s too early to know exactly when it will rain.

We’re staying at or near 90 degrees during most of the afternoons of next week. The overall chances of rain are pretty small, but definitely not zero.

