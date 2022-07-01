Advertisement

SVFD: Barn on fire in Seymour

A barn caught fire in Seymour, causing smoke to billow in the air, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief.
A barn is on fire at Seymour.
A barn is on fire at Seymour.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to calls about a barn on fire in Seymour on the 700 block of Porter Field Gap Road, according to Fire Chief John Lisenbigler.

No livestock or people were involved as the barn was unoccupied at the time, according to Lisenbigler. Crews were able to control the fire at approximately 1:31 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Keller, who has been a fan for 30 years, was injured after being pushed over at...
Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance
Sevierville police investigating ‘apparent homicide’
Sevierville police arrest and charge boyfriend of Grassy Meadows Lane murder victim
Cristobal Jose Vasquez was accused of molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Woman defends husband during his trial for molesting her 11-year-old daughter
Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Pigeon Forge City leaders and owners of the Holiday Inn & Suites open the first privately...
Pedestrian bridge opens in Pigeon Forge
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee’s education advisor: Teachers come from ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges’
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man...
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found safe