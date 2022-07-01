SVFD: Barn on fire in Seymour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to calls about a barn on fire in Seymour on the 700 block of Porter Field Gap Road, according to Fire Chief John Lisenbigler.

No livestock or people were involved as the barn was unoccupied at the time, according to Lisenbigler. Crews were able to control the fire at approximately 1:31 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

