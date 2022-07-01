TDOT outlines plans for I-640 reconstruction project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials outlined plans for an I-640 reconstruction project Friday. Department officials said the work is needed because, since its construction in 1982, the road surface has deteriorated significantly.

“Much of the existing road surface is in substandard condition and needs to be repaired or replaced. An extensive pavement project is needed for the six-lane facility,” TDOT officials said.

TDOT workers said they plan to repair or replace the pavement along the 10-mile corridor, and, because of the scale of the project, they plan to split it into two phases.

Phase One: I-640 between I-75/I-275 and I-40 This section is west of Knoxville and will involve removing the top layer of asphalt and replacing it with two layers, including a binding layer. Phase Two: I-640 between I-40 and I-75/I-275 This section is located east of Knoxville. It will include “rubblizing” the existing roadway surface and repaving it, using the rubblized material as a base. Rubblization is when TDOT workers turn the existing pavement into rubble, which works as a base for the new top layer.

TDOT officials said that an average of 66,000 and 87,000 vehicles travel along the interstate each day.

Work is set to begin on the stretch between I-40 and I-275 this summer, limiting the interstate to two lanes in each direction. The initial stage of the project, the rubblizing, is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, with the final steps being completed next spring.

