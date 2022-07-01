Advertisement

Teacher pay raises went into effect Friday

Landmark pay raises for teachers took effect Friday in Mississippi.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Potential game-changing pay raises for teachers went into effect Friday.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill in March authorizing the largest pay raise in a generation for the state’s public school teachers, long among the lowest-paid in the nation.

House Bill 530 became law July 1.

Teachers will receive average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10 percent over their current pay.

Starting teacher pay will increase from $37,123 to $41,638, putting Mississippi above the southeastern and national averages.

