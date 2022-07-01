Teacher pay raises went into effect Friday
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Potential game-changing pay raises for teachers went into effect Friday.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill in March authorizing the largest pay raise in a generation for the state’s public school teachers, long among the lowest-paid in the nation.
House Bill 530 became law July 1.
Teachers will receive average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10 percent over their current pay.
Starting teacher pay will increase from $37,123 to $41,638, putting Mississippi above the southeastern and national averages.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.