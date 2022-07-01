Advertisement

Tennessee basketball players headline fundraiser for Morristown Boys and Girls Club

Tennessee basketball players John Fulkerson, Zakai Zeigler, Uros Plavsic, Jonas Aidoo and B.J. Edwards attended the event.
Five Tennessee basketball players headlined a fundraiser to support the Morristown Boys and Girls Club Thursday
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five Tennessee basketball players headlined a fundraiser to support the Morristown Boys and Girls Club Thursday. Kids that went got to ask them questions about playing ball for the University of Tennessee.

John Fulkerson, Zakai Zeigler, Uros Plavsic, Jonas Aidoo and B.J. Edwards attended the event. They answered all sorts of questions, like what Coach Barnes is really like.

“He always asks people ‘what position did you play in football?’ He’s like ‘what position do you play’ because they have running back, quarter back, half back,” Fulkerson said. “He always says ‘you play the get back.’ When you’re standing on the sideline and they have to tell you to get back because you’re too close to the sidelines; that’s just Rick Barnes in a nutshell.”

Fulkerson, who grew up in the Morristown area, went on to give some advice to the kids. “I would just say to the kids- keep working, keep working, keep working, and as bad as I hate to say it when I was your age- listen to your parents and your coaches because they really want the best for you,” he said.

The club managed to raise about $70,000 at the event.

