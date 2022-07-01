Advertisement

Tennessee ranked second most dangerous state for Fourth of July travel

THP reported eight deaths last Fourth of July weekend, with three being related to drivers under the influence.
THP reported eight deaths last 4th of July weekend, with three being related to drivers under the influence.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to a AAA study, Tennessee is the most dangerous state to drive in on Fourth of July weekend, only behind Virginia.

Lieutenant Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that last year the state saw eight deaths on the road over the holiday weekend, with three of them being caused by a driver being under the influence.

“The vehicle that you are driving is probably the most dangerous piece of equipment you will ever possess.” said Miller.

Miller said avoiding speeding, driving under the influence, and being on your phone when driving is imperative to staying safe. He also believed that a reason why Tennessee’s data is high is because of travelers from out of state were coming on unfamiliar roads to visit the scenic mountains.

“Many rural roads you have a white fog line to your right and once you cross that, there’s not much past that except a ditch,” said Miller.

Some travelers like Michelle Miller from Indiana saw some of the dangers on the road first hand, and did her best with a car full of kids to avoid an accident.

“I see these people weaving in and out to the left and the right, then getting right off the exit. Just chill out a little bit and understand we’re dealing with lives here. It’s not worth a couple extra minutes you’re saving. We’re dealing with lives.” said Miller.

AAA data said that nearly 50 million people will be on the road this weekend, with about one million being here in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
Bonnie Keller, who has been a fan for 30 years, was injured after being pushed over at...
Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance

Latest News

Airport Road has been closed for three months and now a community that relies on it is asking...
Community members asking for help fixing Roane County road
Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Suspect in Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured
Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
Big-10 conference expected to grow by two teams