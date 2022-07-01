Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies to auction off special jerseys for a good cause

The Tennessee Smokies are set to auction off some special jerseys for the Folds of Honor night on July 3.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies are set to auction off some special jerseys for the Folds of Honor night on July 3.

The auction will sell jerseys worn by the players for the game, with the funds going to help with educational opportunities for the families of wounded and fallen soldiers.

The auctions are live now, and you can bid on the jerseys here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Keller, who has been a fan for 30 years, was injured after being pushed over at...
Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance
Cristobal Jose Vasquez was accused of molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Woman defends husband during his trial for molesting her 11-year-old daughter
Sevierville police investigating ‘apparent homicide’
Sevierville police arrest and charge boyfriend of Grassy Meadows Lane murder victim
Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
TDOT outlines plans for I-640 reconstruction project
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
TDLWD: Tennessee unemployment website taken down due to ‘anomalous activity’
Tennessee unemployment website offline, 12,000 left without payments