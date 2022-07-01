Tennessee Smokies to auction off special jerseys for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies are set to auction off some special jerseys for the Folds of Honor night on July 3.

The auction will sell jerseys worn by the players for the game, with the funds going to help with educational opportunities for the families of wounded and fallen soldiers.

The auctions are live now, and you can bid on the jerseys here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.