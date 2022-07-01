Tennessee Vols giving back to young athletes in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s all about community for the Vols of Tennessee baseball.

The summer months are no exception, as nearly all of the Vols are hosting camps and clinics to give back to their hometown communities and Vol fans.

A couple of Knoxville’s very own Ben and Zach Joyce continued the trend by hosting a clinic in Hardin Valley at D1 Knox.

They said their goal is to help the next generation of athletes to improve their game and performance.

Zach said he hopes to teach these kids the importance of hard work. He told WVLT News it was actually his hard work in the weight room that secured his spot on his high school team early in his career.

”I mean it’s just pretty cool, and you can just tell,” said Zach. “I remember being at camps at Tennessee or even at Farragut camps when I was little how much I would look up to those kids because I would want to be just like them.”

Zach continued, “So it’s pretty cool to be in that position because you can kind of see how they’re all just taking it in. It’s kind of nice to teach them what helped us a lot.”

It was evident during the 2022 baseball season that college baseball fans love to hate the Tennessee Vols.

However, these Vols are constantly giving back to their community. Ben said it’s no surprise his teammates are so eager to get involved in their communities.

”We might seem like it on the field, but off the field, this is the best group of guys I’ve ever been a part of,” said Ben.

Ben added, “They love to give back to their communities and do whatever they can and sign baseballs for kids. It just makes us feel good that we have that platform and we can use it to do some good. I mean we’re just super competitive on the field so it might come off the wrong way. But like I said, this is the best group of guys I’ve ever been a part of. And they’ll do a lot of stuff for their communities now and in the future, so it’s cool to see.”

Ben and Zach said they’re excited to host one more clinic at D1 Knox next Friday, July 8.

You can also contact Devin Driscoll on Twitter to reserve a spot in this clinic.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.