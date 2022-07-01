Advertisement

Thousands of sunflowers coming to Forks of the River

The Knoxville Sunflower Festival will exhibit thousands of sunflowers on July 9 with many ways to tour the fields.
(Source: Gulf Coast Weekend)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Knoxville Sunflower Festival will display thousands of sunflowers on Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area (FRWMA).

Food trucks and sunflower festival gifts will mark the festival’s occasion. Food trucks will be at the Ijams Quarries, and the gifts will be sold at the Ijams Nature Center Gift Shop.

Tours will be free, and there are various ways to see the sunflowers. Guests can take a shuttle, which will run continuously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and leave from the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

There will also be guided hikes of the sunflower fields available at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Those hikes will leave from the shuttle drop-off point in the center of the fields.

Guests can also hike solo to the fields. The trail is two miles from Ijams Nature Center or one and a half miles from Ijams Quarries. Parking is limited at both locations, Legacy Parks Foundation warned potential guests.

A group bike ride to the festival will be available with Cycology Cycles at 9 a.m. or Printshop Beer at 10:30 a.m.

Guests can bring their own bikes or borrow a bike from Kickstand Community Bike Shop or Two Bikes for free. The bikes will be set up in the parking lot of FRWMA.

Visit Knoxville, the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation, Ijams Nature Center, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Legacy Parks Foundation are all working together to present the festival.

