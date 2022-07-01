Advertisement

What fireworks are better to shoot off in dry weather conditions?

Have a Blast without a Burn
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s First Alert weather team has been tracking the dry weather since it does not mix well with fireworks.

The Dixie Lee Fireworks store manager, Bill Sharp, said the conditions may have people rethink which types of fireworks they set off.

“Bottle rockets and sky rockets are something you want to steer clear of in dry conditions because rockets will travel several yards over and you may not know that they could have started a grass fire,” Sharp explained.

Sharp said the repeaters will go straight up in the air and those are more easily contained.

“If you are shooting in a grassy area, you want to stay away from things like ground fountains that spray spark. Because they’ll be a little harder to contain the device. And like if you’re around dried brush or anything. So you want to shoot more aerials that will go straight up in the air,” Sharp said.

One East Tennessean said the dry weather won’t stop him from setting off fireworks.

“Still going to blow stuff up. It’s America,” Brad Pease said. “This is my favorite holiday so got to get fireworks and get excited.”

Sharp said to keep a garden hose or a fire extinguisher near by.

