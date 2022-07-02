Advertisement

3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.(Patricia Zumhagen via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th-floor balcony of a New York City apartment building in Harlem.

A police spokesperson said officers found the injured toddler on Saturday morning lying on a 3rd-floor scaffolding after receiving a 911 call.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said police believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation.

Police are speaking with two individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the child’s fall.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee’s education advisor: Teachers come from ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges’
Mugshot of Kata Hay
Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ arrested in Sumner County
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting

Latest News

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say
We’ll start Sunday with a 20% coverage, so most of us will be dry as we head out for church.
Spotty storms continue through the evening
Tropical Storm Colin formed on Saturday morning off the Carolina coast.
Tropical Storm Colin Update
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council