Filtered sunshine and spotty storms in the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and we’ll keep a partly cloudy sky with us for much of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The good news is there are opportunities for rain in the forecast, but we could use a lot more. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 90 in Knoxville to 88 in Crossville.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area off and on today with most rainfall amounts totally less than a 10th of an inch.

Tonight a few lingering showers early on, then becoming partly cloudy with temperatures staying warm right at 72. .

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with spotty showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. Where we don’t have the storms to pop-up it’s going to be very hot. Temperatures will be near 90, but feeling more like 95. Very humid!

Rain is back for others on Monday. That’s the 4th of July, also called Independence Day. The rain is trending towards the middle of the afternoon - to be blunt, it’s too early to know exactly when it will rain.

We’re staying at or near 90 degrees during most of the afternoons of next week. The overall chances of rain are pretty small, but definitely not zero.

