MNPD officer hit on interstate while helping stranded driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer is recovering at the hospital after being hit on the interstate Saturday.

MNPD said on Twitter that Officer Darrin Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist on I-24 near Hickory Hollow Saturday when his patrol car was hit from behind with him inside.

Hardin reportedly received a concussion from the event and is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 48-year-old Jeep driver who hit him has reportedly non-critical injuries.

MNPD police officer is recovering after crash (MNPD)

MNPD police officer is recovering after crash (MNPD)

Officer Darrin Hardin is being treated for a concussion at Vanderbilt after his patrol car was hit from behind with him in it on I-24 near Hickory Hollow today. Officer Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist. The 48 yr old Jeep driver who hit him has non-critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/1s0eLLHREC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.