MNPD officer hit on interstate while helping stranded driver


MNPD police officer is recovering after crash
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer is recovering at the hospital after being hit on the interstate Saturday.

MNPD said on Twitter that Officer Darrin Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist on I-24 near Hickory Hollow Saturday when his patrol car was hit from behind with him inside.

Hardin reportedly received a concussion from the event and is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 48-year-old Jeep driver who hit him has reportedly non-critical injuries.

