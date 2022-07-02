Advertisement

Spotty storms continue through the evening

We’ll start Sunday with a 20% coverage, so most of us will be dry as we head out for church.
We’ll start Sunday with a 20% coverage, so most of us will be dry as we head out for church.
We’ll start Sunday with a 20% coverage, so most of us will be dry as we head out for church.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have spotty downpours across the area and those will stay with us for the rest of the evening. Sunday, we’ll wake up to a partly sunny sky with scattered afternoon showers and storms becoming widespread.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start Sunday with a 20% coverage, so most of us will be dry as we head out for church, but it’s the afternoon that the storms are more widespread. We bump the coverage Sunday up to 40%.

Highs on Sunday will be near 91 in Knoxville to 87 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area, and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Sunday night we’ll have more rain chances early on with and temperatures near 72 to start Monday.

The midnight parade in Gatlinburg will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a storm. Temperatures at midnight in Gatlinburg will be near 71.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Monday where we left off on Sunday with scattered showers and storms across the area in the afternoon. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring  heavy rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday ends. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Limited rain chances on Tuesday will help us dry out just a little bit. Tuesday we’ll stay in the 90s.

More spotty to scattered rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee’s education advisor: Teachers come from ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges’
Mugshot of Kata Hay
Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ arrested in Sumner County
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting

Latest News

Tropical Storm Colin Forms Off the Carolina Coast
First Alert Weather Saturday
First Alert Weather Saturday
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Spotty storms right through Sunset
More spotty storms this weekend
Sun before storms all three days this holiday weekend