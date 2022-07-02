Advertisement

Suspect in murder of Memphis activist pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Choosey Parker (Source: family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphis activist Choosey Parker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday.

Parker, also known as Tosia Addison, was shot and killed in 2019.

Alan Neal was initially indicted for second-degree murder, but entered a guilty plea today to the lesser charge.

Parker was an activist for Stop The Violence, and fought to end crime and violence in Memphis.

Investigators say she was shot in the stomach when Neal exchanged gunfire with another man around 4:30 a.m. March 18, 2018.

The shooting happened near the now-closed Purple Haze nightclub on Second Street.

Parker died in the hospital a month later.



