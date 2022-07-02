Advertisement

Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday


By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs July 15-30, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 28. Officials are urging voters to act right away if they want to vote absentee.

