Two officers one K-9 killed, multiple injured following Eastern Ky. shooting

FLOYD CO., Ty. (WVLT) - Officers from multiple agencies were shot at while trying to serve an arrest warrant for a domestic abuse situation in Floyd County, Kentucky, according to officials.

Two officers and one K-9 officer were killed and multiple other officers were injured, as well as a medical first responder, according to police.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said that the suspect seemed to have a plan and described what the responding officers went through.

“When they arrived, they had no chance,” said Hunt. “This guy had what seemed to be a plan. He pretty much executed that plan almost to precision. Thank God we were at least able to have some survive at the end to be honest with you. For the ones that were there, they lived in pure hell for some time and it wasn’t good.”

Hunt said one deputy hid under his car for two hours and his K-9, Drago, was killed when bullets went through the car.

One woman, Tammy Conn, told WKYT she heard the gunshots and knew who Drago was.

“He was just so sweet, and the entire county was just so proud of him,” Conn said.

One of the officers killed, Captain Ralph Frasure with the Prestonburg Police Department, was a school resource officer at Prestonsburg High School. Principal Ricky Thacker said Frasure had a daughter who attended the school and said that it would be tough when school starts back up without him being there.

“A phenomenal human being,” Thacker said. “An advocate for our students. The relationship and the report that he built with our students and our faculty here at the high school is irreplaceable.”

The other officer, Floyd County Deputy William Petry, retired from the Kentucky State Police but returned to help the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police said four other officers were shot; one is in critical condition, two are in stable condition, and one was treated and released.

The Floyd Co. Emergency Management Agency director was also shot when he responded to the scene.

