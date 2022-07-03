Advertisement

Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River


The TWRA said a juvenile died in a boating accident Saturday on the Tennessee River near Double...
The TWRA said a juvenile died in a boating accident Saturday on the Tennessee River near Double Island.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County on Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Officers reported an incident involving a single vessel. A juvenile was injured and later passed away as a result of the injuries.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say
Three officers and one K-9 officer were killed and multiple others were injured, as well as a...
Three officers and one K-9 killed, multiple injured following Eastern Ky. shooting

Latest News

A man has been fired and arrested after whipping a horse at Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge TN
WATCH: Goldrush Stables employee fired, arrested after horse whipped
Goldrush Stables employee fired, arrested after whipping horse
Spotty storm chances 4th of July evening.
Scattered storms this afternoon, otherwise steamy and sunny
Mission of Mercy loads a truck for relief aid.
Memphis Mission of Mercy sends supplies to Ukraine