Many attend vigil in Prestonsburg to honor fallen officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - People all over Floyd County came to a vigil in Prestonsburg Saturday night. The vigil was held to honor the lives lost in a shooting Thursday night in Allen.

They opened the vigil with a prayer. Even in the rain, people stood outside with their umbrellas to listen to the speakers. Pictures of the fallen officers Jacob Chaffins, William Petry, Ralph Frasure, and the canine officer Drago lined a table. People were asked to write notes and condolences on a notecard in front of their photos.

Wanda Spradlin was a friend of the officers and said she is proud of them.

“He gave his life serving. Protecting and serving is what he chose to do, and I’m very proud to call these three gentlemen my friends,” Spradlin said.

There was a moment of silence, where people in the crowd bowed their heads. There were police officers, firefighters, and other first responders at the vigil. Many people from the community came out as well to show their support. Many of them said even if you didn’t know the officers, it felt like you did.

The Prestonsburg Police Chief, Randy Woods, said these officers are irreplaceable.

“It’s still a shock to everyone. It’s like a bad dream you hope you can wake up from,” Woods said.

And he said they died being heroes to the whole community. They are all still healing and mourning, but many people said that when a tragedy like this strikes, they come back stronger.

