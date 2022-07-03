Police: Man dead after Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to calls about a shooting at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials with CPD.

When they arrived, they found a man in his car, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials with CPD said Steven Rhinehart, 39, was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officers with CPD sat outside an apartment building, where they believed the suspect was. When the “person of interest” came out of the apartment, they surrendered and were taken into custody, according to police.

“This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public,” officials with CPD said.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the shooting and are currently investigating.

