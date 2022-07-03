Scattered storms this afternoon, otherwise steamy and sunny

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Sunday! Sunday, we’ll wake up to a partly sunny sky with scattered afternoon showers and storms becoming widespread.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start Sunday with a 20% coverage, so most of us will be dry as we head out for church, but it’s the afternoon that the storms are more widespread. We bump the coverage Sunday up to 40%.

Highs today will be near 91 in Knoxville to 87 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area, and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight, we’ll have more rain chances early on with and temperatures near 72 to start Monday.

The midnight parade in Gatlinburg will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a storm. Temperatures at midnight in Gatlinburg will be near 71.

Spotty storm chances 4th of July evening. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Monday where we left off on Sunday with scattered showers and storms across the area in the afternoon. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring heavy rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday ends. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Limited rain chances on Tuesday will help us dry out just a little bit. Tuesday we’ll stay in the 90s.

More spotty to scattered rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 90s.

Scattered rain opportunities this week. (WVLT)

