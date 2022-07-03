Advertisement

Storms will die down over the coming hours

A few lingering showers early on, then becoming partly cloudy with temperatures staying warm right at 72 to start Monday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered storms are moving across the region and will continue to do so until right through Sunset.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rest of this Sunday evening comes with scattered batches of rain and thunderstorms. These will diminish as we move through sunset leaving us with a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the evening.

For those of you headed to the Gatlinburg midnight parade will have warm and muggy evening to deal with. Temperatures will be right at 70 in Gatlinburg and the storms should move out of the area by then.

Otherwise, when we wake up on Monday expect temperatures warm once again and warming quickly through the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Monday where we left off on Sunday with scattered showers and storms across the area in the afternoon. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures on Monday will be really hot once again as it feels like 100 in many locations.

4th of July plans on Monday evening should come with a bottle of water. Temperatures will be near 83 for the firework shows in the 9 p.m. hour.

Back to work on Tuesday with limited rain chances on Tuesday will help us dry out just a little bit. Tuesday we’ll stay in the 90s.

More spotty to scattered rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 90s.

