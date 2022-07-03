Tips to keep you safe on the water this holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting out on the water can be a very fun event during Fourth of July weekend but it can also be dangerous in certain scenarios.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were very strict when they issue citations in cases where small children were not wearing life jackets on boats. This was just one thing they look for while on the water.

“We’re just looking for public safety issues. Anyone operating recklessly, children without life jackets things like that,” TWRA officer Jeff Roberson said.

IN 2021 and this year, TWRA has been a part of Operation Dry Water to help cut down on boating under the influence. Last year, TWRA reported 21 BUI’s and six serious boating related injuries. Roberson said the goal of this weekend is to bring more awareness of this.

“Drunk boaters become drunk drivers once they leave the lake so we don’t even want them to get that far to prevent death and accidents,” Roberson said.

Whether its drunk boaters or other safety issues, TWRA doesn’t want to be the bearer of bad news in any situation.

“We want everyone on the water to come out and have a good time. But, have that designated driver pay attention to your surroundings and be courteous to other boaters,” Roberson said.

Law enforcement asks people to have fire extinguishers and enough life vests for everyone on board. If you do get a citation, it can range from $150-$180 depending on the violation or county.

TWRA said alcohol is the main contributor in boating deaths. Affects of the sun, wind, vibrations and motion all are intensified when a person has had alcohol, drugs or other medications.

