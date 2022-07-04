Advertisement

Efforts to help families of fallen officers, injured officers underway

Memorial service announced for K-9 Deputy Drago
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- There is a new priority in eastern Kentucky following what investigators are calling a war zone that left three officers dead, a police K9 dead, and four others in the hospital.

“We are doing everything in our power to provide comfort and care for the affected families,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams, during a press conference Sunday.

Officials say the outpouring of support has been incredible, and it’ll be needed in the days, weeks, and months to come.

“Jake [Chaffins] leaves behind a wife and a 6-year-old girl. Ralph [Frasure] leaves behind a wife, a daughter, two sons, one of which is a police officer who was there that night, grandchildren,” said Lt. Col. and Deputy Prestonsburg Police Chief Ross Shurtleff. “[William] Petry leaves behind a wife and a son and a host of family that we are all interconnected with.”

Among those still recovering are Constable Gary Wolfe, who got shrapnel and glass in at least one eye. Williams said doctors had to remove the lens on one of his eyes.

Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds took a bullet to the eye. Williams said he will lose his left eye and doctors will remove the rest of it in a couple of weeks.

Deputy Darrin Lawson was shot in the leg.

“[We] pray to God that he can keep his leg,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “[He has an] amazing spirit, amazing attitude. He wants to go to work tomorrow, just like we would expect Darrin to want to do.”

Sheriff Hunt says K-9 Deputy Drago’s handler, Deputy Dusty Newsome, is doing OK physically but missing his partner.

A memorial service for K-9 Deputy Drago has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Organizers say the service will be dog friendly.

Officials also say $40,000 has been pledged to help families, and accounts have been set up for the “Fallen Heroes of Floyd County” by Peoples Bank. They’ve agreed to match the first $10,000 in donations.

Community Trust Bank has done the same, agreeing to match $5,000.

Officials say just the funerals alone are likely to cost around $10,000 each, adding the families of those still in the hospital will need financial support, too.

You can also make online donations here.

“Those families are going to be down there on extended stays,” Williams said. “There are going to be hotels, expenses associated with that.”

The community now prepares for three funerals Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to bury three officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“This happens far too often in our country today,” said Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods. “I don’t know the answer, I don’t know exactly where we go, I just know that we continue to hold the line.”

“Some wounds can’t be healed,” Williams said. “We just have to live with it.”

Storz remains behind bars at the Pike County Detention Center on a $10 million cash-only bond.

