Feels like triple digits for some, with steamy pop-up storms for the Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy days continue, but the coverage of our area in rain and storms varies day to day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, but areas of haze and fog can block your view of that sky. We’re starting the day around 71 degrees.

Stray rain and storms are developing in the higher elevations first, meanwhile it’s mostly sunny in the Valley. Then isolated late afternoon to evening storms develop and move into parts of the Valley today. This leaves us with a 20% coverage of our area at the peak, with some slow-moving heavy rain for a few. We’re topping out around 93 degrees, but it feels about 8 degrees warmer.

Tonight starts out partly cloudy with a stray shower, and becomes mostly clear with areas of fog. The low will be around 74 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is also mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Isolated rain and storms develop again Tuesday, especially afternoon to evening hours. A couple of stronger storms are possible. We’ll top out around 94 degrees, but that humidity makes it feel like it’s around 100 yet again.

Scattered rain and storms develop at times again this week. It looks to pulse up more Wednesday afternoon, and then at times on Thursday and Friday as well.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, on and off rain and storms look to have a little better coverage on Saturday, at 60% of our area. This continues Saturday night, but tapers off on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.