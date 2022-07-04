Advertisement

‘I’m very proud to be an American’ | East Tennesseans share the meaning of Independence Day

WVLT News caught up with people at the Museum of Appalachia on Fourth of July to ask what the holiday and patriotism mean to them.
What does the holiday mean to you?
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke with people at the Museum of Appalachia on the Fourth of July to ask what the holiday and patriotism mean to them.

“It is the greatest country on Earth. And it’s great to be able to be free. And to do and say and feel whatever we want without any fear,” Charley Gray said.

People enjoyed their freedom watching the anvil shoots, learning about sawmilling, blacksmithing, pottery and more.

“I love living here because of all the opportunities we have as Americans. And that we can express how we feel about ourselves and do what we want,” Laney Robbins said.

Freedom means to Jimmy Ogle, “It means choice, it means tolerance, it means listening to others, doing what you feel best to do, do the best for others, give, sacrifice. There’s about a thousand words you could say. And some of them get lost in the day’s world and I’m just glad to be apart of something here that’s very positive.”

