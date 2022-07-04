Increasing the heat and humidity this week with scattered storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures get very hot this week with more humidity meaning it will feel like the triple digits at times! The coverage in rain and storms varies day to day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated pop-up rain and storms are possible this evening, but most of us stay dry. Most of those pop-ups will die down just in time for fireworks! We’ll see those partly cloudy skies turn to mostly clear skies by Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop to near 74 degrees by the morning with some areas of fog.

Tuesday is also mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Isolated rain and storms develop again Tuesday, especially afternoon to evening hours. A couple of stronger storms are possible. We’ll top out around 94 degrees, but that humidity makes it feel like it’s around 100 yet again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms develop at times throughout the week. Storms pulse up more Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Highs still remain in the low to mid-90s as well.

Scattered storms continue Friday with a better coverage in rain arriving for the weekend.

Temperatures get slightly cooler dropping into the upper 80s for the weekend. On and off rain and storms arrive Saturday and continues into the overnight hours, but look to taper off on Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, spotty storms continue early next week with temperatures getting back to near 90.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.