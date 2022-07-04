Advertisement

Sevier County businesses stay busy during Fourth of July weekend

Hundreds of families from out of state visit Pigeon Forge attractions, which meant more money for local businesses.
The Island at Pigeon Forge
The Island at Pigeon Forge(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visitors from across the country called The Island in Pigeon Forge home during the Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s one of our favorite places to go, and that’s what we chose,” Island visitor Cathy Hildebrand said.

For Hildebrand and her family, the Fourth of July has been more than a vacation. It’s also a time to reflect on their family member who fought in World War II.

“My dad was a Purple Heart World War II vet, and I would love to honor that, and Fourth of July is God Bless America,” Hildebrand said.

Other visitors work to remember the meaning of the celebration. “It means holding onto traditions that we’ve been trying to keep alive for 200 years,” Vietnam veteran John Simon said.

Hundreds of families made the trip to Pigeon Forge which meant more money for local businesses.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming in. We’re making a great amount of money and were able to turn around and keep our staff employed which is always important and help out the community where we can with our extra funds,” Mellow Mushroom general manager Tim Mullens said.

Mullens said revenue has been pretty similar to other holiday weekends. Even though he didn’t spend the holiday with his family, he has been happy to spend it with his co-workers.

“A lot of people get it off, but were here working to take care of the people to make sure they’re able to enjoy their time and their celebration of the holiday,” Mullens said.

A new bar was built that’s attached to the Margaritaville Resort called Fins Bar and Chill. The director of operations said the hotel and bar have been full the entire weekend.

