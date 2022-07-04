Tennessee football edges out Kentucky for top defensive recruit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A long battle between SEC East rivals in Tennessee and Kentucky ended in the Vols favor Sunday afternoon as a four-star corner comes home to Rocky Top.

Cristian Conyer out of Bowling Green, Kentucky announced he’s committed to Tennessee.

Conyer is the fourth defensive back commit in Tennessee’s class but just the first cornerback. Conyer’s commitment gives Tennessee 14 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Brent Hubbs, VolQuest Publisher told WVLT this was a top priority position for the Vols, and Tennessee got one of the best.

Cristian Conyer is one of the best high school players out of Kentucky and he chose to come home to Tennessee on his mother's birthday. @Brent_Hubbs says this was a big get for the Vols. pic.twitter.com/4CoJb539Vv — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 3, 2022

”Big get for Tennessee, he was definitely a priority back there, probably the best opportunity Tennessee had to get a corner. They needed to close that one, and they did. A guy with long arms, he’s got good range about him. He’s going to be a corner in college, he’s not a guy that’s going to slide in to play safety. He will play corner all the way. It’s a really solid get for Tennessee over Kentucky,” said Hubbs.

The Bowling Green native ranks as the fourth-best player in the state of Kentucky in the 2023 class.

A nice little fact, Conyer decided to commit to Tennessee on his mother’s birthday.

