Tennessee football edges out Kentucky for top defensive recruit

4-star corner, Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee
4-star corner, Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A long battle between SEC East rivals in Tennessee and Kentucky ended in the Vols favor Sunday afternoon as a four-star corner comes home to Rocky Top.

Cristian Conyer out of Bowling Green, Kentucky announced he’s committed to Tennessee.

Conyer is the fourth defensive back commit in Tennessee’s class but just the first cornerback. Conyer’s commitment gives Tennessee 14 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Brent Hubbs, VolQuest Publisher told WVLT this was a top priority position for the Vols, and Tennessee got one of the best.

”Big get for Tennessee, he was definitely a priority back there, probably the best opportunity Tennessee had to get a corner. They needed to close that one, and they did. A guy with long arms, he’s got good range about him. He’s going to be a corner in college, he’s not a guy that’s going to slide in to play safety. He will play corner all the way. It’s a really solid get for Tennessee over Kentucky,” said Hubbs.

The Bowling Green native ranks as the fourth-best player in the state of Kentucky in the 2023 class.

A nice little fact, Conyer decided to commit to Tennessee on his mother’s birthday.

