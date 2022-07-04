Two seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
Both patients were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” officials added.
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire performed a water rescue on Fort Loudon Lake Monday. The rescue was in response to a crash between a boat and two water tubers.
“The two patients were tubing and collided with a boat, the scene has been turned over to TWRA,” KCR officials said.
