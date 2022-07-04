Two seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire performed a water rescue on Fort Loudon Lake Monday. The rescue was in response to a crash between a boat and two water tubers.

“The two patients were tubing and collided with a boat, the scene has been turned over to TWRA,” KCR officials said.

Both patients were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” officials added.

Knox County Rescue Water Team and Rural Metro Fire are on scene with AMR at a water rescue incident involving two patients near sailboat cove in fort loudon lake. pic.twitter.com/Ekurs0EwWI — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) July 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.