Advertisement

WATCH: Gatlinburg hosts 2022 Fourth of July parade

Watch Gatlinburg’s midnight Fourth of July parade here!
Check out one of the earliest Independence Day celebrations here!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July midnight parade is back!

Since 1975, Gatlinburg has hosted one of the earliest Fourth of July celebrations in the country. The parade kicked off at midnight Monday morning, celebrating the birth of the nation at the earliest possible moment.

The parade has been recognized nationally and even awarded a “Top Ten Parade to See in the US” ranking by National Geographic Traveler Magazine.

Did you miss the parade? No worries, you can watch the stream right here!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
Officials with the Knoxville division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are warning...
FBI Knoxville warns parents of sextortion schemes targeting children
MNPD police officer is recovering after crash
MNPD officer hit on interstate while helping stranded driver

Latest News

Check out one of the earliest Independence Day celebrations here!
Gatlinburg Midnight Fourth of July Parade
Spotty rain and storms today.
Feels like triple digits for some, with steamy pop-up storms for the Fourth of July
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Three officers and one K-9 officer were killed and multiple others were injured, as well as a...
‘When they arrived, they had no chance’ | 3 officers, K-9 killed in Kentucky