WATCH: Gatlinburg hosts 2022 Fourth of July parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July midnight parade is back!

Since 1975, Gatlinburg has hosted one of the earliest Fourth of July celebrations in the country. The parade kicked off at midnight Monday morning, celebrating the birth of the nation at the earliest possible moment.

The parade has been recognized nationally and even awarded a “Top Ten Parade to See in the US” ranking by National Geographic Traveler Magazine.

Did you miss the parade? No worries, you can watch the stream right here!

