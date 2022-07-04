Advertisement

WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers with the Madison Police Department in Indiana released bodycam footage of a fire rescue that saved multiple people trapped in a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street on a report of a structure fire, Detective Sgt. Ricky Harris said in a release.

Officers found several people trapped in an upstairs apartment, with the staircase engulfed in flames.

Harris said one of the children inside the apartment broke out windows, and officers were able to catch each person that jumped from the windows.

Officers also caught a grown woman who leaped from the second-story window as well.

The ground-level apartments were entered to make sure no one else was trapped.

Two of the MPD responding officers, Josh Nolan and Kyle Potter, are both experienced firefighters and fought the blaze until more firefighters arrived, Harris said.

All the children have been treated by King’s Daughters’ Health - Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
A man has been fired and arrested after whipping a horse at Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge TN
Former employee describes horse whipping incident at Pigeon Forge stables

Latest News

More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after...
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
Staying humid, but some more rain and storms ahead.
Feels like 100+ for some, with only spotty storms for now
Spike and Forrest from HSTV
WVLT Pet of the Month: Spike and Forrest
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick