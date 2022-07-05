Advertisement

2 officers shot during July 4 celebration in Philadelphia

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right...
Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July festivities.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fireworks were just getting underway at the time.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

According to police sources, the suspect(s) were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building. Sources say this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a suburban Chicago rooftop opened fire on a July 4 parade, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
A man has been fired and arrested after whipping a horse at Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge TN
Former employee describes horse whipping incident at Pigeon Forge stables

Latest News

This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 2 firefighters injured
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire
Tracking more heat and humidity this week
Increasing the heat and humidity this week with scattered storms