Big Creek Trail reopens after 8-week closure

The trail project was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Big Creek Trail in the Smokies
Big Creek Trail in the Smokies(NPS)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Big Creek Trail had reopened after being closed for several weeks.

The popular trail was closed for eight weeks due to a trail rehabilitation project, according to park officials. Now, the 5.6-mile trail has a repaired tread surface and many improvements for visitors to enjoy.

“Improvements included rehabilitating 97 drainage structures, reshaping 1,040 linear feet of trailside ditches, constructing a 24-foot bridge, and rehabilitating 530 feet of trail tread,” park officials said. “The renovation improves overall trail safety and helps ensure the protection of natural resources along the popular horse and hiker trail.”

The trail project was completed a week ahead of schedule. Learn more about the trail here.

The focus of this project is to rehabilitate surface drainage along the entire 5.6-mile Big...
The focus of this project is to rehabilitate surface drainage along the entire 5.6-mile Big Creek Trail.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

